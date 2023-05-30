Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

United Way of Greater Greensboro has selected YWCA of Greensboro as the new lead partner to operate its second Family Success Center which will now be located at the Shirley T. Frye YWCA Greensboro building at 1807 E. Wendover Ave.

“We are thrilled to serve as the new lead partner and location of United Way’s second Family Success Center. The YWCA will work tirelessly to continue the transformative work that the center has provided to local people who are living in poverty. We are grateful to the United Way and look forward to helping local families through this new partnership for many years to come,” said Deb Harris Richardson, president and chief executive officer, YWCA of Greensboro.

FSCs are a critical component of UWGG’s strategic approach to ending local poverty. FSCs serve people living on low incomes through an Integrated Service Delivery model which offers multiple supports and services in one location. Services focus on employment, education, financial capability, health and wellness and basic needs. FSCs also offer transportation and childcare support to eliminate accessibility barriers for its members.

UWGG currently operates two FSCs. The first FSC was established in 2015 with lead partner, Guilford Child Development, now Children and Families First, at 1200 Arlington St. which is still supporting members.

UWGG’s second FSC location originally opened in 2018 at Salvation Army of Greensboro’s Center of Hope, at 1311 S. Eugene St. This location successfully operated onsite until newly discovered environmental issues forced the building’s closure in June 2022. After the building’s closure, Salvation Army continued FSC operations virtually and temporarily onsite at Salvation Army’s Reynolds Unit on Freeman Mill Road, home of the Boys and Girls Club.

In September 2022, UWGG was notified that the Center of Hope’s initial issues were symptomatic of greater structural concerns that would require extensive, long-term repair. In January, UWGG and Salvation Army mutually agreed that the temporary location at the Reynolds Unit would not meet long-term FSC member needs.

In February, UWGG began seeking new partners, ultimately selecting YWCA of Greensboro through a competitive volunteer-led application and review process.

The volunteer review committee selected YWCA of Greensboro based on its capacity to implement the FSC model at its location, as well as its expertise and experience in addressing poverty, serving whole families, providing long-term case management, and removing participation barriers.

The directors and coaches from the initial second FSC location will continue to lead the program at the YWCA.

“Like United Way, the YWCA of Greensboro has been deeply committed to this community for over a century. We are honored to partner with the talented and caring staff at YWCA and there is no doubt that Family Success Center members will continue to receive transformational supports and services,” said Traci McLemore, chief community impact officer, UWGG.

To-date, both FSC locations together have helped more than 696 families, representing 988 adults and 1,178 children on their journeys toward self-sufficiency.

Since launching, FSC members have achieved significant milestones:

444 un- or underemployed adults completed job readiness classes

461 new jobs have been obtained

50 adults earned a GED (133 working to earn a GED)

52 enrolled in college or vocational training

Two earned a bachelor’s degree

284 completed financial capability classes

125 opened new bank accounts