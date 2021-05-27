University of Alabama's 2021 graduates

The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.
Local graduates included:
Greensboro: Lena Al-Khatib, Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration; Bethany Bishop, Bachelor of Science in human environmental sciences; Anna McVay, Bachelor of Arts; Margaret Paul, Bachelor of Science
High Point: Tamara Clark, Bachelor of Science
Jamestown: James Davis, Bachelor of Science in commerce & business administration
