Unlocking the secrets of longevity - local senior living communities join major initiative

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently almost 2 million people aged 90-and-older in the U.S., a number that is only expected to increase to more than 7.6 million over the next 40 years. With this statistic in mind, Abbotswood at Irving Park and Heritage Greens, Kisco Senior Living’s Greensboro communities, are participating in the SuperAgers Initiative, which is spearheaded by the American Federation for Aging Research and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in collaboration with Boston University School of Medicine.

This study will have residents from both communities join the initiative’s effort to have 10,000 people 95 and older provide the basis for scientific studies designed to better understand the biological and genetic underpinnings of exceptional longevity. Abbotswood at Irving Park and Heritage Greens will be kicking off the project with an event at Abbotswood at Irving Park (3504 Flint St., Greensboro) at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 to introduce residents and their families to the study.

“We can’t stress enough that this study, while focused on healthy individuals 95 and older, has implications for all of us when it comes to aging,” said Jody Clayton, business development director for Kisco in Greensboro. “By participating in this initiative, we hope that we can inspire the greater Greensboro community to think of their health and wellbeing as they age and what it means to age well.”

The communities’ participation in the study came from a connection with the study’s spokesperson John Beilenson, who will present on Feb. 2, and Abbotswood’s executive director Allison Pait. As the study gets underway, they are reaching out to senior living communities and organizations across the country to reach the 10,000-participant goal.

“The SuperAgers Family study is a pathbreaking opportunity for older people to serve as “citizen scientists,” said Sofiya Milman of Albert Einstein College of Medicine and principal investigator of the SuperAgers Initiative. “Their lives, their DNA and biology can help us understand how to prevent and treat the diseases of aging and make a critically needed contribution to research for decades to come.”

Participation in the study is relatively simple. Individuals and their families will fill out a questionnaire on their health history to help provide a better understanding of their health for those performing the study. Then each eligible family member will receive a DNA kit that most resembles the DNA sample kits used for family ancestry that will be used to collect a saliva sample.