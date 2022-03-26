 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans Cup to hold Vietnam homecoming event March 29 in Kernersville

Memorial Day Carolina Field of Honor (copy) (copy)

Army veteran Bob Jackson of Greensboro says the Pledge of Allegiance during the Memorial Day ceremony in May 2018 at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville. Jackson served during the Vietnam era from 1969-71.

 Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal

Veterans Cup will hold its second annual Vietnam War Veterans Welcome Homecoming event at 6 p.m. March 29 at the Carolina Field of Honor within Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.

The event gives Vietnam veterans the welcome home they did not receive.

Steve Nash, Vietnam veteran and retired Navy Seal, will keynote the event.

The recent decision of the Forsyth County Commissioners to allow full military honors including a 21-gun salute enables the Forsyth County Honor Guard from VFW Post 9070 in Clemmons to render that salute and play taps.

Veterans Cup is a nonprofit that, in addition to this welcome home event, hosts a weekly Veterans Coffee at American Legion Post 55 in Winston-Salem. The Wednesday coffees bridge generations of veterans one cup at a time and build peer-to-peer support networks to combat suicide.

For information, email vrobinson679@gmail.com.

