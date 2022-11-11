Veterans Day events in the Triad

Guilford Rotary Club’s Fifth Annual Flags for Heroes: Nov. 11-13, Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market, 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Colfax. Benefits local charities such as Flight of Honor, veterans scholarships at UNCG, BackPack Beginnings and more. www.guilfordrotary.club/flags-for-heroes.

High Point University’s 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration: 8 a.m. Nov. 11, Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. Complimentary breakfast, patriotic salute. Will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. Free parking and shuttle service will be provided from the new parking lot at 1315 N. University Parkway on campus. Wheelchair accessible vans will also be provided. Shuttle service will begin at 7:30 a.m. To register, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4636.

Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, Triad Park’s Carolina Field of Honor, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Features color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Keynote speaker: retired Col. William Webb, a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army. Bring seating. Rain or shine. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

Parade: 4 p.m. Nov. 11, downtown Asheboro. Pilot Club of Asheboro’s annual Veterans Day Luminaria Service follows at 5:30 p.m. in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Invocation from the Rev. Fred Huffstetler of Central United Methodist Church, speaker Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson, the reading of the names of the veterans being honored and patriotic music by Tim Greene. The Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and the Randolph County Honor Guard will provide the 21-gun salute and taps to conclude the program. 336-498-7146.

Autobell Car Wash Offer: Nov. 11-12. All veterans and active-duty service members may receive a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option, at all Autobell locations in North Carolina. No coupon, barcode or identification is required. autobell.com.

Greensboro History Museum Open on Veterans Day: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 11, 130 Summit Ave. Residents are encouraged to explore the Service and Sacrifice gallery in the Voices of a City Exhibition. The gallery highlights the stories of service personnel on and off the battlefield, including army nurses and supply specialists, active from the Mexican-American War through the conflict in Afghanistan. 336-362-7112.

Field of Honor: Opens noon Nov. 11 and ends 3 p.m. Nov. 13 with a closing ceremony, South Asheboro Middle School. Free. 500 flags to be displayed. Buy flags in memory or honor of your hero ($40 each). 336-626-2626 or www.chamber.asheboro.com.

Veterans History Bike Tour: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 12, departing from Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. 7.5 miles with five stops. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. at the museum. Participants can bring their own bicycles (and helmets) or call ahead to reserve a Blue Duck electric-assist bike. Register. 336-362-7112 or https://bikegso.org/event-5014060.

Alamance County Veteran Service’s Veterans Day Parade: 10 a.m. Nov. 12, downtown Graham. Street festival with local vendors follows the parade. 336-570-6763 or becky.foster@alamance-nc.com.

Ceremony Honoring Veterans: 2 p.m. Nov. 13, Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. With the Black Cap Veterans Group. 336-288-8434.