Veterans Day events in the Triad

Sixth annual Greensboro Honors: Veterans Day Parade: noon Nov. 5, at Elm and E. Lindsay streets. Rain or shine. With Disabled American Veterans — Chapter 20. Starts and ends in front of the Kontoor Brands building on East Lindsay Street. Will feature area high school marching bands, JROTC units, various clubs, organizations and businesses along with military vehicles and floats. In partnership with the cty of Greensboro. Bill Tate, 336-340-5454.
High Point Theatre Hosts U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 8, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Free. Tickets required. Band from Langley-Eustis Air Force Base, Va. 336-887-3001 or https://highpointtheatre.com/events.
High Point University’s 12th annual Veterans Day Celebration: 8 a.m. Nov. 11, Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. Complimentary breakfast, patriotic salute. Will recognize students leading initiatives to support veterans. Free parking and shuttle service will be provided from the new parking lot at 1315 N. University Parkway on campus. Wheelchair accessible vans will also be provided. Shuttle service will begin at 7:30 a.m. To register, visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4636.
Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Nov. 11, Triad Park’s Carolina Field of Honor, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Features color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Keynote speaker: retired Col. William Webb, a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army. Bring seating. Rain or shine. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
Parade: 4 p.m. Nov. 11, downtown Asheboro. Pilot Club of Asheboro’s annual Veterans Day Luminaria Service follows at 5:30 p.m. in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Invocation from the Rev. Fred Huffstetler of Central United Methodist Church, speaker Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson, the reading of the names of the veterans being honored and patriotic music by Tim Greene. The Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and the Randolph County Honor Guard will provide the 21-gun salute and taps to conclude the program. 336-498-7146.
Field of Honor: Opens noon Nov. 11 and ends 3 p.m. Nov. 13 with a closing ceremony, South Asheboro Middle School. Free. 500 flags to be displayed. Buy flags in memory or honor of your hero ($40 each). 336-626-2626 or www.chamber.asheboro.com.
Alamance County Veteran Service’s Veterans Day Parade: 10 a.m. Nov. 12, downtown Graham. Street festival with local vendors follows the parade. 336-570-6763 or becky.foster@alamance-nc.com.
