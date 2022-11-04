Veterans Day events in the Triad

Regardless of where you live and garden, fall probably includes this familiar sight. Potted chrysanthemums are perched on porches, hanging in baskets or temporarily planted into borders. Then, too often, they're kicked to the curb with decaying jack-o'-lanterns. This ritual carnage is unnecessary. Many mums are perennials that will keep coming back each year if you take care of them right. They don't like extreme heat or cold, but will do fine in planting zones 5 to 9. Plant mums as early in the season as possible. If you bought them in the fall and don't want to gamble, wait until they go dormant and then stash the pots in an unheated garage or cellar. Water them very lightly and plant them in the spring.