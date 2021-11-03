Veterans Day events in the Triad

Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Comments will be made by several distinguished veterans. Keynote speaker: Dinny Sisley, the wife of retired Brig. Gen. Fred Sisley, USMA. Bring seating. Rain or shine. 336-851-0999 or www.carolinafieldofhonor.org .

Veterans Day Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Monument, 6826 U.S. 158 East, Stokesdale. Masks are preferred and the chairs will be placed to comply with social distancing. bmarshall6@triad.rr.com , 336-643-5979 or 336-707-4964.

Parade: 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, downtown Asheboro. Pilot Club of Asheboro’s annual Veterans Day Luminaria Service follows at 5:30 p.m. in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Invocation from the Rev. Fred Huffstetler, Central United Methodist Church, speaker Lt. Col. Jason O. Williams, commander of the 28th Security Forces Squadron, the reading of the names of the veterans being honored and patriotic music by Jace and Caroline Burroughs. The Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and the Randolph County Honor Guard will provide the 21-gun salute and Taps to conclude the program. 409-504-9099 or lcovington@triad.rr.com