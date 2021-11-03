Veterans Day events in the Triad

HealthTeam Advantage’s Veterans Dinner: 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Greensboro Elks Lodge # 602, 2201 W. Cornwallis Drive, Greensboro. Free meal for veterans. Guests, $15. RSVP. 336-288-5100.
Veterans Day Program: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. With Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group. 82nd Airborne Division will present colors. Speaker: Col. Mike Davino (Ret.), “Veterans of Vietnam, the Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.” 336-288-8434.
North Carolina Zoo Offers Military Appreciation Week in Honor of Veteran’s Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday- Nov. 14, 4401 Zoo Parkway, Asheboro. Free admission for military and $2 off admission for up to six accompanying guests. Bring military-related identification. www.nczoo.org.
High Point University’s 11th Annual Veterans Day Celebration: 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Complimentary breakfast. Speaker: Retired Col. Vance Cryer, the senior manager for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. Open to veterans and community members. 336-841-4636 or www.highpoint.edu/veteransday.
The 12th Annual Veterans’ Free Dental Clinic: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Dr. Lisa Jo Adornetto, DDS, 3861 Battleground Ave., Greensboro. Pre-registration is required. Call 336-288-9878 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, to register. Services available: cleanings, exams, X-rays, fillings and extractions.
Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. Color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Comments will be made by several distinguished veterans. Keynote speaker: Dinny Sisley, the wife of retired Brig. Gen. Fred Sisley, USMA. Bring seating. Rain or shine. 336-851-0999 or www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
Veterans Day Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Monument, 6826 U.S. 158 East, Stokesdale. Masks are preferred and the chairs will be placed to comply with social distancing. bmarshall6@triad.rr.com, 336-643-5979 or 336-707-4964.
Parade: 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, downtown Asheboro. Pilot Club of Asheboro’s annual Veterans Day Luminaria Service follows at 5:30 p.m. in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Invocation from the Rev. Fred Huffstetler, Central United Methodist Church, speaker Lt. Col. Jason O. Williams, commander of the 28th Security Forces Squadron, the reading of the names of the veterans being honored and patriotic music by Jace and Caroline Burroughs. The Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and the Randolph County Honor Guard will provide the 21-gun salute and Taps to conclude the program. 409-504-9099 or lcovington@triad.rr.com
Field of Honor: noon Nov. 11-3 p.m. Nov. 14, baseball field at South Asheboro Middle School, 523 W. Walker Ave., Asheboro. Five hundred flags will be displayed. Buy flags in memory or in honor of loved one. $40. Volunteers needed. 336-626-2626.
Veterans Day Encampment: 10 a.m. Nov. 13, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, 2332 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Join the Guilford Militia — NC Living History Society at the General Greene Monument on Nov. 13 and also see other soldiers throughout the history of the United States with people representing 1600s America to modern day. tinyurl.com/uppmatmf.
Rolling Thunder NC6 and VFW Post 5352 Veterans Day Festival and Cruise In: 3-9 p.m. Nov. 13, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville. Will honor those Missing In Action, have served and are continuing to serve the nation. 336-996-3611.