Virtual MLK Day program postponed
Virtual MLK Day program postponed

ICRCM

The International Civil Rights Center & Museum has postponed the virtual MLK Day program, "Martin Luther King Jr., Founder." It had been rescheduled to take place today and Thursday, Jan. 19 and 20, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

The program was going to consider King as founder of a new version of the United States, based on the Reconstruction amendments of the Constitution.

More details will be provided in the days to come on when the program will be offered.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

