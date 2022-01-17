 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virtual MLK Day program rescheduled
Virtual MLK Day program rescheduled

ICRCM

Owing to inclement weather and road conditions, the International Civil Rights Center & Museum will be closed today, Jan. 17.

Their virtual MLK Day program, "Martin Luther King Jr., Founder," has also been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 19 and 20, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day.

The program will consider King as founder of a new version of the United States, based on the Reconstruction amendments of the Constitution.

For information, call 336-274-9199.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p92cm9b.

