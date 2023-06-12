On Saturday, June 17, Historic Körner’s Folly, the Kernersville Museum, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden and the Kernersville Auto Museum will present opportunities for hands-on adventure.

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., will host its annual Family Fun Day, presented by Caudill’s Commercial Electric. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can play historic games like croquet and badminton on the lawns, try out classic toys and puzzles, explore the eclectic 22-room Victorian-era house museum and learn about the Körner family through a special scavenger hunt and create their own family tree collages at the art activity station.

Chill Billy’s Hawaiian Shaved Ice will be onsite, and families are encouraged to bring picnic lunches or snacks to be enjoyed on the home’s porches and family photos to be used in family tree collages.

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children (ages 6-18) and free for children 5 nd younger. This program is also free for Friends of the Folly and for Big Brothers & Big Sisters with Littles.

Advance registration is recommended at www.kornersfolly.org/events/family-fun-day-2 but tickets will also be available on-site (cards only at this time). Contact info@kornersfolly.org with questions about ticketing or accessibility or call 336-996-7922. Additional parking is available at Kernersville Moravian Church at 504 S. Main St., located across the street from the historic house (look for signage).

Visit the Kernersville Museum, 127 W. Mountain St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to explore the Historic Village featuring the historic Weaning Cabin, Stable and Tobacco Barn and let creativity run wild with free sidewalk chalk at the “Children’s Chalk Museum” on the concrete pad next to the historic village. Touring and chalk art participation is free to the public. Contact info@kernersvillemuseum.org or call 336-497-4869 for more information.

It’s Pollinator Month at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden. Celebrate and learn more with a family-friendly guided tour at 9 a.m. Guided tour admission is $10 for adults, $5 for people 18 and younger and $7 for PJCBG members. Advance registration required. Gardens are open from dawn until dusk. Garden admission is free with a suggested donation of $4 for adults. A digital scavenger hunt will be available all day. The garden is located at 215 S. Main St. Call 336-996-7888 for more information or visit www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

Round out the day with a stop at the Kernersville Auto Museum, located at 204 Holly Tree Drive, featuring more than 100+ years of automotive history and incredible vintage and classic cars.

Stroll through a gallery of American, English, French and German automobiles and check out the Auto Museum’s oldest vehicle. The Kernersville Auto Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, visit www.kernersvilleautomuseum.com or call 336-414-4072.