Vivian Howard has a new cookbook and will participate in a virtual event with Scuppernong Books

Vivian Howard knows how to make food taste good. The North Carolina chef — thrust into the spotlight with her PBS series, “A Chef’s Life” — has built a culinary empire based on her mastery of seasonal ingredients and her laid-back approach to cooking. She’s launched several restaurants, including Chef and the Farmer in Kinston, earned honors from the James Beard Foundation and penned a best-selling cookbook.
She follows that with a new book, “This Will Make It Taste Good,” and Howard will cook and discuss during a virtual book tour stop with Scuppernong Books on Oct. 22. The event will be hosted by Greensboro Bound Literary Festival.
“This Will Make it Taste Good” was inspired by public feedback asking for simpler recipes that any cook could attempt. As she worked on this pared-back approach, Howard added a chapter on condiments and relishes that would enhance almost any dish. After writing it, she realized that was the true heart of the cookbook and reworked the manuscript to reflect that.
“As a restaurant chef, that’s how I’ve managed my kitchen,” she says. “We have a lot of flavorful condiments and relishes, and we use those to take simple foods and make it exciting. That’s how I cook in my home, as well.”
Each chapter revolves around one condiment or relish and explains how it can enhance dishes.
"I love ‘the little green dress,’ which is the first chapter,” she says. “It’s a chimichurri and a salsa verde — it’s called little green dress because it works on and improves almost anything it touches. That’s one of the dishes I always have in my refrigerator.”
“This Will Make It Taste Good” also relies on easily accessible ingredients, and includes vegetarian and gluten-free recipes.
“I live in rural America, and my best option for a grocery store is Walmart,” she says. “I wanted to write a book for someone who finds themselves living anywhere.”
Howard enjoyed a lengthy in-person tour with her first book, but COVID-19 has forced her to get creative about promoting this time around. Howard has been hosting drive-by events and Zoom sessions like the one she’ll conduct during the event at Scuppernong. While she says it’s hard not being able to see people in person, this new format also gives more freedom for demonstrating recipes from the book.
“Each virtual event is going to be about one of the topics for each chapter,” she says. “We’ll go through and cook that particular condiment and make recipes or offer no-brainer ideas about how to use that condiment, and people can ask questions.”
The book tour isn’t the only part of Howard’s life affected by the pandemic. With the closure of restaurants across North Carolina, the restaurateur was forced to make difficult decisions, including closing her Kinston oyster bar, The Boiler Room.
“It’s been devastating,” she says. “(The pandemic) has really forced me to look at my business model and forced me to realize I have to do a better job of diversifying my revenues.”
As Howard rebounds and reassesses, she knows so many others are sharing similar experiences right now. And she hopes this cookbook will speak to them, offering a blueprint for creating restaurant-quality meals at home with simple, accessible ingredients.
“I hope that they look at the possibilities in the kitchen really differently,” she says. “I think this book and the idea behind it has the possibility to really reshape the way people move through their kitchens.”
