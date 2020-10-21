Vivian Howard has a new cookbook and will participate in a virtual event with Scuppernong Books

"I love ‘the little green dress,’ which is the first chapter,” she says. “It’s a chimichurri and a salsa verde — it’s called little green dress because it works on and improves almost anything it touches. That’s one of the dishes I always have in my refrigerator.”

“This Will Make It Taste Good” also relies on easily accessible ingredients, and includes vegetarian and gluten-free recipes.

“I live in rural America, and my best option for a grocery store is Walmart,” she says. “I wanted to write a book for someone who finds themselves living anywhere.”

Howard enjoyed a lengthy in-person tour with her first book, but COVID-19 has forced her to get creative about promoting this time around. Howard has been hosting drive-by events and Zoom sessions like the one she’ll conduct during the event at Scuppernong. While she says it’s hard not being able to see people in person, this new format also gives more freedom for demonstrating recipes from the book.

“Each virtual event is going to be about one of the topics for each chapter,” she says. “We’ll go through and cook that particular condiment and make recipes or offer no-brainer ideas about how to use that condiment, and people can ask questions.”