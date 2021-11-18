 Skip to main content
Volunteers needed to assist with holiday meal for the homeless
Volunteers needed to assist with holiday meal for the homeless

Docare Foundation event

The Docare Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving Dinner with the Homeless People event at noon Nov. 25 at the Docare Foundation Cafeteria, 111 Bain St. in Greensboro. The event is for families without homes, low-income families, the underserved and students.

The nonprofit's sole purpose is to end food insecurity, homelessness and alleviate hunger in Guilford County.

Volunteers are needed. To volunteer, complete the volunteer form at https://docarefoundation.org/volunteers.

For information, call 336-355-2499.

