Want to honor the victims of 9/11? Here's a list of public observances in the Triad area

Here's a selection of local events scheduled to observe the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks.
Elon on 9/11: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Elon Community Church, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. Led by Elon University President Emeritus Lambert and former University Chaplain Richard McBride, faculty and alumni (Professors Ann Cahill and Ann Bolin with Brian Feeley ’03, director of alumni relations) will recount how they experienced the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, as the day unfolded on campus. tinyurl.com/d7dd6wjv.
9/11 Memorial Ceremony: 9-9:30 a.m. Friday, outside the front entrance of the Rockingham County Law Enforcement Center, 130 Justice Center Drive, Reidsville. Rain location: Inside the National Guard Armory, 292 N.C. 65, Reidsville, (next door to the Courthouse). With Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. Guest speaker: Colonel David Myers (USMC Ret.) 336-634-3066.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at UNCG: Check-in at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, UNCG Soccer Stadium, 1408 Walker Ave., Greensboro (Behind the Coleman Building). Participants will walk or climb the 110 flights of stairs, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Towers. The first climber will start at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the North Tower. Open to public; children 17 or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration open until day of event. Register at https://police.uncg.edu/911memorial/. 336.334-3373.
9/11 5K: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 201 S. Main St., Graham. Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization. Starts at Graham Police Department. Also includes fun run, food trucks, community organization booths, kids’ zone, blood drive and music provided by the band South of Southern. www.CityofGraham.com.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: 9 a.m. Saturday, Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St., Greensboro. Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the deck nine times, representing about 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11, 2001. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Specially designed T-shirts will be available at the event for $10, along with other merchandise. Brett Combs, 336-574-4084.
9/11 Remembrance Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, First Responders Memorial in the Fourth of July Park, Kernersville. The memorial is adjacent to the park’s parking lot off of West Bodenhamer Street. Steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. 336-564-1928.
Jim Gallucci sculpture unveiling: 10 a.m. Saturday. A 10-foot sculpture in front of Station 1 at the Reidsville Fire Department on South Scales Street will be dedicated to Rockingham County first responders. It was created by Greensboro artist Jim Gallucci from World Trade Center steel that was mangled in the Sept. 11 attacks.
Never Forget: 10 a.m. Saturday, Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Time of reflection, honor and faith. Program is produced and directed by former U.S. Congressman Mark Walker. Register. www.eventbrite.com.
Petty Family Foundation Holds Appreciation Day for First Responders: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Petty Garage/Petty Museum in Randleman. Food, music, K-9 demonstrations. Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County in Arizona is the special guest. Shannon@pettyfamilyfoundation.org.
9/11 Ride to Remember: 11 a.m. Saturday, 5440 Millstream Road, McLeansville to Garage Tavern, 5211 W. Market St., Greensboro. Registration begins, 9:30 a.m. $20 per rider; $10 for passenger. All proceeds go to Tunnels to Towers. 336-641-3694 or mbenbassat@guilfordcountync.gov.
Reynolds Brewery Otter Run 5K: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, 354 W. Meadow Road, Eden. $25 to register. Emblems of remembrance will be on the T-shirts given to run registrants. There will be a brief moment of silence before send off in memory of those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. www.eventbrite.com.
Commemoration ceremony at N.C. Folk Festival: A special presentation on the #DGSO Stage will take place from 5-5:30 p.m. Saturday, near the 9/11 sculpture at South Elm Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The ceremony, co-produced with the city of Greensboro and Downtown Greensboro Inc., will be followed by performances.
20th Anniversary 9/11 Dinner: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Drive. $50. Catered banquet hosted by The Heroes Center. Live music, special guest speakers, unveiling of a 9/11 memorial. 336-884-4376 or https://heroescenternc.org/events/.
High Point’s Response to 9/11 - Meet High Point’s Firefighters and Police: 10 a.m.-noon, Sept. 18, High Point Museum, 1859 E Lexington Ave., High Point. Visitors will have the chance to take a photo with a High Point firetruck and write thank-you cards to local first responders. 336-885-1859.