Want to honor the victims of 9/11? Here's a list of public observances in the Triad area

9/11 5K: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, 201 S. Main St., Graham. Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization. Starts at Graham Police Department. Also includes fun run, food trucks, community organization booths, kids’ zone, blood drive and music provided by the band South of Southern. www.CityofGraham.com.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: 9 a.m. Saturday, Bellemeade Parking Deck, 220 N. Greene St., Greensboro. Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the deck nine times, representing about 73 flights of stairs — the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on Sept. 11, 2001. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Specially designed T-shirts will be available at the event for $10, along with other merchandise. Brett Combs, 336-574-4084.

9/11 Remembrance Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, First Responders Memorial in the Fourth of July Park, Kernersville. The memorial is adjacent to the park’s parking lot off of West Bodenhamer Street. Steel beam from the South Tower of the World Trade Center will be dedicated at 9:59 a.m., the time the South Tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. 336-564-1928.