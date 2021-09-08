Want to honor the victims of 9/11? Here's a list of public observances in the Triad area

Here’s a selection of local events scheduled to observe the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks.

9/11 Memorial at Wesleyan Christian Academy: The temporary memorial on the school’s soccer field, which can be viewed from the road, will include 2,977 miniature U.S. flags around a 2-foot cross made from steel remnants from the World Trade Center. The cross is on loan from alumni parents, David and Donna Griffin of D.H. Griffin, the Greensboro company that took a major role in demolition and cleanup at the World Trade Center site. The soccer field lights will be on from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The school is at 1917 N. Centennial St., High Point.

9/11 Memorial Ceremony: 9-9:30 a.m. Friday, outside the front entrance of the Rockingham County Law Enforcement Center, 130 Justice Center Drive, Reidsville. Rain location: Inside the National Guard Armory, 292 N.C. 65, Reidsville, (next door to the Courthouse). With Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. Guest speaker: Col. David Myers (U.S. Marine Corps retired) 336-634-3066.