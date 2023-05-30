Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Westchester Country Day School will hold its 52nd graduation ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point.

The 24 graduates in the Class of 2023 achieved 100 percent college acceptance and collectively were offered $2 million in college scholarships.

Top Graduates

Valedictorian Aliana Grace Schwartz, daughter of Adam and Heather Schwartz of High Point, will attend the University of Virginia as a recipient of the Jefferson Scholarship. She plans to study biology and psychology.

Salutatorian Ruhan Upadhyaya, son of Nihar and Janki Upadhyaya of High Point, will attend N.C. State, where he plans to study horticulture.

Class of 2023

The 24 graduates of Westchester’s Class of 2023 are as follows:

Madalyn Sage Adams, Connor Christian Apple, Cleveland Gordon Armentrout, Grayson Lee Boyette, Robert Thomasson Brigman, Zane Shore Dinkins, Emma Ilene Engle, Elizabeth Rose Foster, Caroline Elise Anderson Griffith, Caleb Michael Hammond, Lucy Larkin Rose Heard, Cruz Alexander Hesling, Bryce Elliott Hooker, Jacob Sawyer Johnson, Quinto Keomalaythong, Dru Elizabeth Lassiter, Skylar Reese Manning, Madeline Blake McWhorter, Anna Elizabeth Merritt, Natalie Caroline Roberts, Aliana Grace Schwartz, Sofie Caroline Marie Stofferis, Jiayuan Tian, Ruhan Upadhyaya

About the WCDS Commencement Exercises

Westchester will celebrate the Class of 2023 with a Graduation Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the High Point Country Club. The luncheon is by invitation only for graduates, their guests, and school faculty and staff. The alumni speaker for this year's luncheon is Laura Folk '16, a student in the Doctor of Dental Medicine program at East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine.

The graduation ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. It is open to Westchester faculty, parents, students, alumni and guests of the graduates. The ceremony can be viewed via livestream at https://youtube.com/live/LeyIbTKf_og.

Westchester’s ceremony includes traditions that are unique to the school’s recognition of graduates, including a bagpipe processional and personalized faculty tribute speeches given on behalf of the graduates as they come forward to receive their diplomas.

The marshals representing the junior class are Mallory Atkinson, Lyndon Briggs, Ava Klein, Maggie O'Keeffe and Isabella Reid.