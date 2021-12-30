 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point announces Bible study opportunities
0 Comments

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point announces Bible study opportunities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wesley Memorial

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point has announced the following Bible study opportunities:

  • Interdenominational Bible Study - Ruth: The Story Behind the Story: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, starts back Jan. 3, Circle View Room.
  • Wednesday Bible Study - Jesus and the Jewish Festivals: 1:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, starts back Jan. 5. Meet in Dining Hall and Media Center, respectively.
  • Women’s Bible Study - Second Timothy: Paul’s Last Words: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, starts Jan. 12, Dining Hall.
  • Brand X Class: 9:45 a.m. Sundays, Jan. 2-23, Media Center. Will study of the Book of Job.

The church has announced its sermon series as well:

  • Jan. 2 – Epiphany Sunday: In Awe of Jesus
  • Jan. 9 – Baptism of Our Lord: Our Baptism and Aha moments
  • Jan. 16 – Aha Moment: All Are Equal in the Eyes of God
  • Jan. 23 – Belonging to the Family of God
  • Jan. 30 – Jesus: The Living Word

The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive. For information, call 336-884-2204 or visit www.wesleymemorial.org.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right gear to run outdoors

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert