Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point announces Bible study opportunities

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point has announced the following Bible study opportunities:
- Interdenominational Bible Study - Ruth: The Story Behind the Story: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, starts back Jan. 3, Circle View Room.
- Wednesday Bible Study - Jesus and the Jewish Festivals: 1:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, starts back Jan. 5. Meet in Dining Hall and Media Center, respectively.
- Women’s Bible Study - Second Timothy: Paul’s Last Words: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, starts Jan. 12, Dining Hall.
- Brand X Class: 9:45 a.m. Sundays, Jan. 2-23, Media Center. Will study of the Book of Job.
The church has announced its sermon series as well:
- Jan. 2 – Epiphany Sunday: In Awe of Jesus
- Jan. 9 – Baptism of Our Lord: Our Baptism and Aha moments
- Jan. 16 – Aha Moment: All Are Equal in the Eyes of God
- Jan. 23 – Belonging to the Family of God
- Jan. 30 – Jesus: The Living Word
The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive. For information, call 336-884-2204 or visit www.wesleymemorial.org.