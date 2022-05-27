Wesleyan Christian Academy's 2022 graduates

Wesleyan Christian Academy held graduation ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the High Point University Conference Center.
Graduates: Ella Mei Abbott, Morgan Grace Adams, Claire Lane Atkinson, Grant Walstein Aycock, Kristin Paige Barnes*, Duncan Sion Bell*, Jacob Andrew Bowersox*, Thomas Miles Bowman, Ava Elizabeth Brown*, Austin Thomas Buck, Nathan Owen Calviño*, Landon Dale Cardwell*, Burke Wyatt Clodfelter*, Morgan Lauren Collins, Katherine Elizabeth Cox, Kyla Simone Cureton, Kayla Michelle Davidson-Imonitie, Roberto De Cataldo*, Chandler Noel Deese* (valedictorian), Ryan Michael Dix*, Amelia Rose Drass, Sean Michael Finan, Grace Elizabeth Gainey*, Harrison Charles Gardner, Emma Kate Gilchrist*, Mackenzie Lawrence Gilliatt*, Carter David Glover*, Madison Taylor Gollehon*, Lucas Christopher Grace, Philip Nathanael Griffin, Jenni Faith Harrell*, Madison Faith Hedrick, Lauren Kennedy Hiatt*, Taylor Brooke Hodges*, Ethan Josiah Hoots, Gavin Bowie Hoots*, Trevor Reeves Howard, Meghan Pearl Howell, Zebulun Bradford Hunt, Riley Neel Hurst, Christopher Elijah Jackson, Davis Casey Jones*, Christopher Bailey Ryan Kelley*, Katelyn Virginia Kirkman, Ty Alexander Lancaster, Daniel Christopher Langefeld, Elijah Matthew Lucas, Zachary Stephen Maready, Lauren Alexis Marsh, William Alexander McGee*, Jefferson Moore McLamb, Morris Christopher McMinn*, Caroline Gibbs McNairy, Lillian Monroe McRae, Gabriel James Mieding, Yu Xi Ng, Michael Caleb Norris*, Cameron Deon Parker, Riley Dillon Parks, William Matthew Pegram*, Logan Michael Prillaman* (salutatorian), Luke Meredyth Rudolph*, Mason Scott Russell*, Ellie Michelle Schroeder, Sophia Fallon Scott*, Lucas Moore Shaw*, Matthew Jonathan Shoe*, Alexis Nicole Smith*, Jonathan Edwin Michael Smith, Megan Skylar Spence*, Elizabeth Mims Stallings, Noah Edward Stewart, Reichen Rivers Storey, Macoy Brewer Strawn, Reagan Anastasia Strong, Grace Ashlyn Thurman, John Geddie Wagner, Connor Michael Weist*, Robert Henry Winborne Welch V, Kiersten Renee Witzel-Wallace*, Carlin Sage Wright*.