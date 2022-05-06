Westchester’s first graduating class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

Members of the Class of 1972 returned to the campus of Westchester Country Day School on April 22 to commemorate their 50th reunion.

The Class of 1972 is the first of the school’s graduates to reach this golden milestone. Westchester Academy opened in 1967 as the first independent school in the Triad. The school celebrated its 50th anniversary during the 2017-2018 school year.

Five of the 13 graduates from the class — Chris Coggin, Jackie Johnson, Eleanor Kress, Morris Miller and Kim Setliff — spent the morning reminiscing about favorite teachers, athletic games and memories. They were introduced to students during an Upper School assembly and enjoyed a breakfast reception and tours of the campus.

Also attending the reunion were Don Farlow, a former math teacher, coach and head of school; his wife, Mary Farlow; Jules Crowell, a former coach and biology teacher; and Don Setliff, who built the original school buildings.

During the recognition, Kim Setliff shared remarks on behalf of his class with current students, including a brief history of the school’s early days. Setliff was an eighth grader when Westchester opened. His father, Don, built the original school building and first gymnasium.

On their tour of campus, they saw the original building where they held classes (and once climbed on the roof, as documented in the 1972 yearbook). They observed science classes launching rockets and dissecting sharks. They also learned about plans for additional enhancements and new construction in the school’s master plan, supported by the Westchester Forward campaign. Events were held in the Wilson Student Center, opened in 2020, which is the first of these projects to be completed.

The 50th reunion recognition is part of the school’s alumni weekend events, which also include the induction of two alumni, Thomas Walsh ’15 and Virginia Marsh ’16, into the Westchester Athletic Hall of Fame; a reception for alumni and faculty members; and the 20th reunion celebration for the Class of 2002.