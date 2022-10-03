Where Do We Go from here conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 4

There's probably no kitchen tool purchase as important as your cooking knives. And it's easy to feel overwhelmed by the variety of styles, prices, sizes and materials. But AP food writer Katie Workman says that picking a couple of all-purpose kitchen knives can be simple. She says you can perform virtually any kitchen task skillfully with either a chef's knife or a paring knife. Adding other knives to your arsenal is appealing and can be useful but isn't strictly necessary. Unless, maybe, it's a serrated knife, which is also good to have. It's used mostly for slicing bread and some other foods, such as tomatoes.