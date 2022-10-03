 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Where Do We Go from here conversation on Tuesday, Oct. 4

YWCA High Point is launching monthly discussions this fall to raise awareness about different issues surrounding the community both on a local and national level.

As a continuation of their "Where Do We Go From Here?" conversation series, local leaders discuss an in-depth view of where we are now and where we’re going on diversity, equity and inclusion in High Point.

Moriah Collins, YWCA racial justice coordinator states "Taking part in monthly gatherings like this helps participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice impact our area, connect with others and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination." 

The YWCA’s Community Builders initiative will hold a series of forums on racial equity this season.

Join them at noon Tuesday, Oct. 4, at YWCA High Point along with Rev. Joe Blosser, High Point University’s executive director of the Center for Community Engagement; Cyril Jefferson, founder and principal consultant of Change Often – Social Innovation Firm; and Kayla Quick, director of Project Strategy at Change Often – Social Innovation Firm to be part of the conversation. 

To register: email mcollins@ywcahp.com or visit operations.daxko.com/programs/redirector.aspx?cid=5031&amp;pid=45486&amp;sid=1037300.

Future Conversations include: One High Point Commission for Reparations Conversation - where there will be an update from the One High Point Commission at 6 p.m. Nov. 15. Also, Interfaith Holidays Conversation in partnership with Resilience High Point at 6 p.m. Dec. 6.

