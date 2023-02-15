William Peace University's fall 2022 honors lists
A total of 220 students have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at WPU.
The following local students have made the list:
Kaitlyn Bliss of Greensboro has earned the Dean's Scholar
Daisy Byungura of Colfax has earned the Deans' List with Distinction
James Crenshaw of Greensboro has earned the Dean's Scholar
Forrest Fox of High Point has earned the Dean's List
Preston Hawkins of Browns Summit has earned the Dean's List
Haley Joyce of Stoneville has earned the Deans' List with Distinction
Samuel Wagoner of Browns Summit has earned the Dean's Scholar
Kiera Williams of High Point has earned the Dean's Scholar
Ashley Wyrick of Climax has earned the Dean's Scholar