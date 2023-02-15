William Peace University's fall 2022 honors lists

A total of 220 students have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester at WPU.

The following local students have made the list:

Kaitlyn Bliss of Greensboro has earned the Dean's Scholar

Daisy Byungura of Colfax has earned the Deans' List with Distinction

James Crenshaw of Greensboro has earned the Dean's Scholar

Forrest Fox of High Point has earned the Dean's List

Preston Hawkins of Browns Summit has earned the Dean's List

Haley Joyce of Stoneville has earned the Deans' List with Distinction

Samuel Wagoner of Browns Summit has earned the Dean's Scholar

Kiera Williams of High Point has earned the Dean's Scholar

Ashley Wyrick of Climax has earned the Dean's Scholar