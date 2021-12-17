Willing to work but struggle to get paid

Now that my teen daughters are working in the fast food industry, it has been interesting to see how they get reimbursed for their hard work.
My oldest daughter works for a popular chicken sandwich restaurant. She’s been there two years and gets paid with an actual paper check. It’s signed by the boss and everything. She has to take it to the bank to deposit it, which was a bit of a hassle at the height of the pandemic when the lobbies were closed and the drive-thru lines were long.
Her manager owns two restaurants and believes his employees will appreciate their paycheck more if they have to drive to the bank to deposit it.
Of course, I have told my daughter numerous times that she can just take a photo of the check and upload it to her phone app, but she doesn’t trust the process.
My other daughter first got a job at a gas station. She worked two shifts and was told that they didn’t need her because they had more staff than work. This was early in the pandemic. They paid her with a $50 bill and that was that.
She then got a job at a local burger restaurant and somehow didn’t realize that direct deposit was an option (she has her own bank account).
She was paid with a Visa card and it took several attempts for her to discern how to use it. We never did master how to move money from her card to her checking account. And, I don’t think she ever saw an actual pay stub so she could see how much money was going to taxes.
Of course, she could have gone online to resolve this but she’s 16. Who has time for that?
Eventually, she caught wind of the notion that direct deposit was an option and got that organized — a good thing as she lost her Visa card at a ballgame.
Then a few weeks later she left that job to work for a popular roast beef sandwich restaurant that was paying $1 more an hour and would hopefully offer her more hours. At the burger place, she was only getting about one shift a week.
A manager told her she needed a direct deposit form from the bank to set up her direct deposit. As she is busy between work and school, I offered to go by the bank and get this special piece of paper.
I met her at the restaurant and, allegedly, she gave the paper to her boss.
But when payday rolled around, she got nothing.
So she went by the bank and got another direct deposit form completed by a bank associate by hand.
Another payday came, but she got nothing.
After about six weeks, she got a paycheck in the mail via a Visa card managed by a software company popular with fast food restaurants.
Now she had another card to figure out how to use, an account to set up and we had to learn how to transfer her money to her bank account. We moved all but $113 to her bank account and then she went to buy gas with the Visa card. Later in the day she went to purchase some vitamins at a pharmacy with the Visa card and found that she didn’t have enough funds.
The gas station had put a $100 hold fee on her Visa earlier in the day. My daughter could not use her bank debit card because the money from the Visa card had not moved yet (it takes about three days for it to appear in the checking account).
A friend who has a son who works for a popular pizza chain warned us to watch for fees associated with these cards.
We are still working on getting her direct deposit sorted out. Hopefully the third time will be the charm.