Willing to work but struggle to get paid

Now that my teen daughters are working in the fast food industry, it has been interesting to see how they get reimbursed for their hard work.

My oldest daughter works for a popular chicken sandwich restaurant. She’s been there two years and gets paid with an actual paper check. It’s signed by the boss and everything. She has to take it to the bank to deposit it, which was a bit of a hassle at the height of the pandemic when the lobbies were closed and the drive-thru lines were long.

Her manager owns two restaurants and believes his employees will appreciate their paycheck more if they have to drive to the bank to deposit it.

Of course, I have told my daughter numerous times that she can just take a photo of the check and upload it to her phone app, but she doesn’t trust the process.

My other daughter first got a job at a gas station. She worked two shifts and was told that they didn’t need her because they had more staff than work. This was early in the pandemic. They paid her with a $50 bill and that was that.

She then got a job at a local burger restaurant and somehow didn’t realize that direct deposit was an option (she has her own bank account).