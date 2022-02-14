Women's Resource Center of Greensboro offers support groups

Women's Resource Center of Greensboro's Emotional Wellness Support Group will meet virtually from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 and Feb. 23.

Topics include: Coping strategies, self-care, personal empowerment and tools to help manage life’s daily challenges.

To request a Zoom link, email info@mhag.org or call 336-373-1402.

Also, the center has announced that the Moving Beyond Sexual Violence Educational Support Group will meet virtually from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 15 and Feb. 22.

Moving Beyond is a support group for survivors of sexual violence.

Feb. 15 will focus on coping with strong emotions. Contact Family Service of the Piedmont at communityoutreach@fspcares.com to complete an intake and receive the link to the group.

Feb. 22 will focus on the effects of sexual trauma. Contact Family Service of the Piedmont at communityoutreach@fspcares.com to complete an intake and receive the link to the group.

The crisis line for FSP is 336-273-7273.