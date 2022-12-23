Working for a card

A few school mornings ago my 17-year-old daughter, Noël, exited her bedroom with a business envelope that appeared to be stuffed with cash.

“Is that envelope full of cash?” I asked.

“Yes, it’s $1,400. I was hoping you could take it to the bank for me today,” she replied with a yawn.

So, as soon as the bank opened, I was there, ready to deposit all those $20 bills into her checking account. Her bank offers a “virtual wallet student” option — a primary checking, interest-bearing checking and savings account all rolled into one student bank account.

As our house has been burglarized before, I did not want to be in possession of this money for any longer than possible.

This isn’t the first time that this has happened. A few months ago, I learned that she had been driving around for days with $900 cash in her aging Toyota Camry.

Why you may ask?

Well, I have written about this before. She used to work for a popular roast beef sandwich restaurant, and even though she tried multiple times to set up direct deposit for her paycheck, she was issued a prepaid debit card about six weeks after she started working there. We had to figure out how to move her paycheck money online from the debit card to her checking account, me holding my breath the whole time that it would transfer properly.

She then decided to work for a popular fast food place known for tacos and stomach discomforts.

Again, she tried to set up the direct deposit into her checking account, and again, she was issued a prepaid debit card.

Only this card did not seem to offer the possibility to transfer money online from the card to her checking account. A coworker verified this information.

So, my daughter visits an ATM every so often, hopefully one that doesn’t charge withdrawal fees, cashes out her paycheck and then takes it to the bank to be deposited. I am not sure if she does this often enough to avoid any inactivity fees.

We do have a gun safe where she could secure her money, but she doesn’t know the combination, nor will she, so it’s inconvenient.

Not long after she quit working at the roast beef sandwich place, managers contacted her and asked if she would be willing to work the occasional shift. She said yes, and somehow, magically, her paychecks are now directly deposited into her checking account. So, it is a possibility.

She has quit the taco place, wanting to focus on her senior year and the thereafter.

A good thing, too. A few days before resigning, she got a new reloadable prepaid card in the U.S. mail from Netspend. Its chief feature is “Make Early Paydays Happen.”