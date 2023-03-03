Durham’s famed red Yalla! Kosher Food Truck recently rolled into Greensboro, stopping at Chabad Jewish Center for nearly a full day of providing its menu of tasty-zesty Middle Eastern/Mediterranean foods.

With all food prepared on site from late morning to early evening, people ordered House Crafted Falafel (pita filled ground chickpeas, veggies), Chicken Shawarma (finely sliced seasoned grilled chicken), Deep Fried Schnitzel (breaded-seasoned chicken breast) and Sabich (crispy fried eggplant slices). Although mostly take out orders, some people picnicked in Chabad’s garden backyard.

“We wanted to bring the flavor of friendship and community with Yalla right here in Greensboro,” said Chabad Rabbi Yosef Plotkin, who jumped into the food truck, taking and serving orders.

In Durham, Yalla has become an interfaith sensation, a community-building venture on the Duke University campus, providing foods that meet the stringent dietary, kosher and halal, of Jews and Muslims. Yalla is derivative from Arabic word for “hurry,” suggesting urgency and is spoken widely in the Middle East.

Yalla’s menu is certified kosher and halal, respecting Jewish and Muslim dietary laws, requiring that chicken and beef to be ritually slaughtered. Kosher dietary laws are more elaborate and include a ban on mixing meat and dairy products. Both Jewish and Muslim dietary laws forbid cooking or consuming pork.