YWCA High Point Women’s Resource Center winter classes

YWCA High Point Women’s Resource Center will host two series of workshops in January and February 2023.

The first is "In 2023, I Am Free To Be . . . ," which will be held in person from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in January beginning Jan. 12. The theme for each week will be "Joyous, Courageous and Prosperous."

This free series is an opportunity for women of the Triad area to network, encourage one another and discover how to be free in 2023. To attend the workshop, contact Regina M. Johnson at rjohnson@ywcahp.com or call 336-882-4126, Ext. 208.

In collaboration with NCWorks, YWCA will host a workshop series, "Preparing for Prosperity," from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays in January and February. These sessions will cover topics on résumé building, NCWorks job search, interview preparation and more.

If you are interested in attending any of these sessions, contact Katherine Pickenpack, resource navigator with NCWorks at Katherine.pickenpack@ncworks.gov or 336-882-4141, Ext. 8537.