Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Beta Nu Zeta Chapter will hold the chapter’s 67th Debutante Ball on April 30

The members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Beta Nu Zeta Chapter will hold the chapter’s 67th (Hybrid) Debutante Ball on April 30 at the Meridian Convention Center in Greensboro. The debutantes will be presented by Sigma Spencer Heath III. Phyllis Dawkins, 18th president of Bennett College, will serve as the featured speaker of this year’s event.

During the past eight months, the debutantes have participated in several community service projects, a college tour and engagement, a Debutante Family Chili Cook-off, mother/daughter tea and a host of public events.

Debutantes include:

NaKari Boat, daughter of Tina Cathey, junior at Triad Math and Science Academy

Brianna Flomo, daughter of Brandon Moore and Kou Flomo (stepdaughter of Crystal Golden), junior at Page High School.

Melania Martin, daughter of George Martin and Zeta Laknea Drumgoole, junior at Dudley High School.

Lillian McNeal, daughter of Dr. Herbert McNeal and Janet McNeal, senior at Weaver Academy.

Madison Williams, daughter of Michael Williams and Zeta Kimberly Williams, junior at Ragsdale High School.

The current president of the Greensboro Alumna Chapter is Zeta LaToya Lucas. Zeta Cynthia Stubbs is the debutante ball chairwoman, Zeta Andrea’ Felder is the debutante ball co-chairwoman and Zeta Erica Alexander is the debutante coordinator and choreographer.

To learn more about the Beta Nu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, visit www.zetasofgreensboro.org or join Beta Nu Zeta Greensboro on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

NaKari Boat

Brianna Flomo

Melania Martin

Lillian McNeal

Madison Williams

