 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zoo Trek experience returns to the Greensboro Science Center
0 Comments

Zoo Trek experience returns to the Greensboro Science Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zoo Trek returns to GSC

Zoo Trek participants get an up-close look at some of the GSC's zoo animals. Encounters may include the okapi, cassowaries, flamingos, Aldabra tortoises, meerkats or prehensile tailed porcupine.

 GREENSBORO SCIENCE CENTER, PROVIDED

The Greensboro Science Center relaunches its popular weekend add-on experience, Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek, on Saturday, July 3.

Zoo Trek participants get an up-close look at some of the GSC's zoo animals. Encounters may include the okapi, cassowaries, flamingos, Aldabra tortoises, meerkats or prehensile tailed porcupine.

As the animals are provided with enrichment and treats, Zoo Trek attendees learn from the GSC's experts about the resident animals' lives and conservation initiatives for their wild counterparts - all in an exclusive, behind-the-scenes setting.

Each Zoo Trek can accommodate up to eight guests. To make a reservation, visit www.greensboroscience.org/visit/what-to-do/zoo-trek.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to effectively co-parent and avoid conflict

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who's your TV dad?
Lifestyles

Who's your TV dad?

  • Updated

With Father's Day closing in, we wondered which TV dad most closely resembles your own. Take our quiz, and think about how your dad reacts, or would have reacted, to such situations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News