Zoo Trek experience returns to the Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center relaunches its popular weekend add-on experience, Inside Tracks: Zoo Trek, on Saturday, July 3.
Zoo Trek participants get an up-close look at some of the GSC's zoo animals. Encounters may include the okapi, cassowaries, flamingos, Aldabra tortoises, meerkats or prehensile tailed porcupine.
As the animals are provided with enrichment and treats, Zoo Trek attendees learn from the GSC's experts about the resident animals' lives and conservation initiatives for their wild counterparts - all in an exclusive, behind-the-scenes setting.
Each Zoo Trek can accommodate up to eight guests. To make a reservation, visit www.greensboroscience.org/visit/what-to-do/zoo-trek.