‘Like a spiderweb:’ How a Thanksgiving-weekend gathering led to an entire school district shutting down

Kertanis noted that COVID-19 spreads “very, very easily in households,” which presented a particular problem in this case. In any school district, families will inevitably have children spread across multiple schools.

Eleni DeGraw, an Avon parent who was elected in November to the state legislature, said she understands why some parents or students might be frustrated but that the district had made the necessary choice. Families can have children in multiple schools, increasing the potential exposure to the virus and the potential for spread.

“When you start looking at that plus the number of teachers that we have who may have been in contact with someone who was exposed, it comes down to having enough people in the building to provide the education that needs to be provided.”

Carol Subinski, co-president of the Avon High School PTO, said the decision was a surprise to some parents — particularly those with younger children who had attended school in person most of the fall, even when the high schools were using a hybrid model. Still, Subinski said she understood and supported the choice to close schools.