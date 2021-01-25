Like the Wild West': N.C. residents had lots to say about COVID vaccine rollout

CHARLOTTE — Alberta Rollins has been trying to get an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Mecklenburg County for over a week.

She finally got one through Novant Health, but will have to wait until May to get the shot. Meanwhile, her husband managed to schedule an appointment with Novant for this coming week.

They're both over age 65 — she has high blood pressure, and he has diabetes, so they want to get a shot as soon as possible. "We don't want to die, we want to live," she said.

Many like Rollin say they were furious with the rollout — especially since the state had months to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine distribution.

A common reaction was from a Union County man, who called the process of trying to obtain a vaccine "terrible, insane, complete travesty."

Others, like Mecklenburg resident Connie Liles, said they had no issue getting a vaccine appointment. Liles said she feels "blessed, very lucky" to get an appointment.

Her husband was eligible first, when the state prioritized shots for people age 75 and up. He got his initial shot Jan. 7 at Bojangles Coliseum through the Mecklenburg County clinic.