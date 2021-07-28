LISTEN NOW: 911 call from 4-year-old's shooting death

HIGH POINT — A woman is charged with child abuse after her unattended 4-year-old boy picked up a gun while she drank and smoked marijuana and fatally shot himself in the head, police said.

High Point police said Jasmine E. Fagan, 29, of High Point is jailed on a $50,000 secured bond.

According to police, Fagan and several other adults were at a home Sunday night when the 4-year-old found a firearm under a couch cushion in the living room and shot himself in the head. He died at a local hospital.

Detectives using a search warrant found two additional firearms, multiple firearm accessories, ammunition, marijuana and cocaine, police said. The homeowner is also facing charges, according to police.