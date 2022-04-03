Load up steak bahn mi with contrasting textures

Evidence of French colonial rule is dotted throughout Vietnam, particularly in the cuisine. Coffee, butter, roasting and beef are all French legacies, even if the coffee comes loaded with sweetened condensed milk and the beef is stir-fried with soy and fish sauces.

Baguettes also are everywhere, though they are crispier and lighter than the loaves found in France— and more likely to be stuffed with a distinctively Vietnamese riot of contrasting flavors. The result is the iconic bahn mi sandwich, which combines savory, sweet, spicy and herbal flavors, as well as a blend of crunchy and chewy textures.

For our weeknight version from our book "Milk Street Tuesday Nights," which limits recipes to about 45 minutes or less, we streamline the ingredient list and use quick-cooking skirt steak. Quick-pickled shredded carrots and fresh cilantro lend a characteristic brightness, and a spicy spread made with Sriracha hot sauce and mayonnaise adds fiery creaminess.

The best type of bread to use here is a supermarket baguette or French rolls with a light, airy crumb and thin, brittle crust, not a chewy, rustic bread. For added heat, include a few thin slices of jalapeño chilies in each sandwich. Also try it with a smear of pork or chicken paté.