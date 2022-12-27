Local and state briefs

Body of missing

woman found

MCLEANSVILLE — The body of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing on Christmas Day was found Monday, according to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Tatyana Childress was found deceased at 2151 Huffine Mill Road, according to the release. Childress was reported to Greensboro Police Department as a missing person on Sunday by her mother.

Her body was found at 1 p.m. Monday and foul play is not suspected, though the investigation remains active.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Bria Evans said she could not release Childress' address nor whether her body was found indoors or outdoors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Duncan at 336-641-5968 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Staff report

Amtrak passenger

hurt in collision

A passenger on an Amtrak train was injured Tuesday when the train struck a vehicle on the railroad tracks in Lexington, authorities said.

The train was traveling from Raleigh to Charlotte when it hit the vehicle about 9 a.m., Amtrak spokeswoman said. At the time, there were 42 passengers on the train.

One passenger was taken to a local hospital, the spokeswoman said.

The vehicle was obstructing the railroad track, the spokeswoman said.

Amtrak officials are working with Lexington police to investigate this incident, the spokeswoman said. The train returned to the High Point station, where passengers were put on other Amtrak trains to get to their destinations.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the United States.

Staff report

High Point man

charged in death

A 21-year-old High Point man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather, High Point police said.

Officers were called to a house in the 2700 block of Westgate Drive about 10:30 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting.

Investigators found Keith Brown, 40, had died as the result of a gunshot wound. According to a news release prepared by police, the men had been arguing before the shooting.

Tyshaune Bethea, 21, was charged with second-degree murder. Bethea is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center.

Staff report