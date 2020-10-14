Local briefs for Thursday, Oct. 15

High Point targets

dangerous driving

HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department will soon be stopping drivers in an attempt to "reset their attitudes about driving," according to a news release.

Beginning this week and lasting through Oct. 31, officers will be out and visible on some of High Point's most heavily traveled roads, stopping people who are driving dangerously, the department said.

Speeding, following too closely and improper passing are among the behaviors the department is looking to correct.

Hatch to retire

as WFU president

WINSTON-SALEM — The Wake Forest University president whose tenure was marked in part by instances of racial tension has announced he will retire when the current academic year ends next June.

In a message, Nathan Hatch called his 15 years leading the school “the adventure of a lifetime."

In February, Hatch publicly apologized during Founder's Day for Wake Forest's past involvement in slavery, a move that followed a threatening email that caused the head of the sociology department to shut down his building and suspend classes for a week.