Local briefs for Tuesday, Oct. 13

GREENSBORO — A redrawing of the Piedmont Triad International Airport overlay district could result in close to 1,500 acres of land becoming available for residential development in northwest Greensboro, the city said in a news release.

The "Airport Overlay District" contains regulations related to land development and aircraft noise. Under the proposal, a total of 1,464 acres will be impacted, according to the city.

About 667 acres of land will be removed from the city's current overlay district or "noise cone," which means the lands will no longer fall under the overlay's residential development restrictions, allowing for more types and variety of housing units on the land, the city said.

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is warning that bears in the state are preparing for hibernation and will be foraging for food outside of their normal ranges.