Local briefs for Wednesday, Oct. 21

HUNTERSVILLE — An investigation into a cluster of rare eye cancer cases in a North Carolina town has concluded without finding any definitive answers.
The Huntersville town council got $100,000 from the state to conduct the study about the ocular melanoma cases and got the report back Monday night, TV station WBTV reported.
A team of physicians from around the world conducted a range of tests, including environmental investigation looking for outside causes and genome sequencing looking to see if the cases could be due to a hereditary trait.
“It remains a mystery why an unusual amount of young females in a given geographic domain acquired this rather rare eye cancer," said Dr. Mike Brennan, who led the physician consortium.
RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is asking for the public’s help in monitoring the potential spread of a deadly rabbit disease.
While the commission said in a news release on Tuesday that there has been no evidence of the disease in the state, its biologists are working with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to keep an eye on Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2.
The virus is described as a fatal disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbit populations. RHDV2 is classified as a foreign animal disease in the U.S. and is primarily found in the southwestern U.S. People can spread the virus indirectly by carrying it on their clothing and shoes, but RHDV2 does not impact human health.
