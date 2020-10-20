Local briefs for Wednesday, Oct. 21

Head here

HUNTERSVILLE — An investigation into a cluster of rare eye cancer cases in a North Carolina town has concluded without finding any definitive answers.

The Huntersville town council got $100,000 from the state to conduct the study about the ocular melanoma cases and got the report back Monday night, TV station WBTV reported.

A team of physicians from around the world conducted a range of tests, including environmental investigation looking for outside causes and genome sequencing looking to see if the cases could be due to a hereditary trait.

“It remains a mystery why an unusual amount of young females in a given geographic domain acquired this rather rare eye cancer," said Dr. Mike Brennan, who led the physician consortium.

