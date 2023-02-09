Sheriff's office investigates teen's death

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the recent death of a 15-year-old at the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina in Dobson.

The sheriff’s office received a call shortly after 10 a.m. Jan. 29 about an unattended death at the center at 2000 Prison Camp Road, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the teen. The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the juvenile.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, the sheriff’s office said.

The Children’s Center issued a statement about the teen's death, but a spokesman for the organization declined to identify the juvenile.

The Children's Center offers programs that support the prevention, intervention and treatment of child abuse, according to the organization's website.

"The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina is sad to report that a child in our care unexpectedly passed away early this morning," the center said.

"Our primary concern is always the health and safety of our children," the center said. "Internal and official external investigations are currently in process to determine possible cause and to review all procedures.

"We ask for your prayers and support for the family, our staff and our children," the center said. "We will share further information as it becomes available."

John Hinton

Winston-Salem man faces charges

A Winston-Salem man is facing an assault charge and other offenses in connection with the shooting and wounding of another man last Friday, authorities said.

Joshua Ryan Covington, 36, of Delmonte Drive is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm within city limits, Winston-Salem police said.

Covington was being held Thursday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. Covington is scheduled to appear Friday in Forsyth District Court.

Maleak Jawion Anderson, 29, was shot and wounded Feb. 3 in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue, police said.

Officers found Anderson shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the sidewalk on Indiana Avenue. Anderson was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that Anderson was walking along Indiana Avenue when he was shot, police said.

After the shooting, investigators linked Covington to the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

