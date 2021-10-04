Local briefs

Police investigate fatal shooting

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a High Point man was shot and killed at a Greensboro hotel early Monday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Extended Stay America, 4317 Big Tree Way, and found Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Lucas was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said officers found Lucas inside the hotel, but Glenn could not confirm if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the hotel. Lucas was not an employee of the hotel, and it was unclear if he was a guest.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Authorities identify homicide victim

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the southeast area of Guilford County on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.