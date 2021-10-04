Local briefs

Police investigate fatal shooting
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a High Point man was shot and killed at a Greensboro hotel early Monday morning, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At about 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at Extended Stay America, 4317 Big Tree Way, and found Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Lucas was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.
Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said officers found Lucas inside the hotel, but Glenn could not confirm if the shooting occurred inside or outside of the hotel. Lucas was not an employee of the hotel, and it was unclear if he was a guest.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Authorities identify homicide victim
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the southeast area of Guilford County on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
At about 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary reported at a residence in the 7100 block of Shoe Road and found Christopher Lynn Shoe, 53, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, sheriff’s office said. Shoe lived at the residence, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Lori Poag.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide and further information was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Social media threat results in arrest
HIGH POINT — Authorities have arrested a juvenile accused of posting a threat to High Point Central High School on social media, according to a release from High Point police.
Officers received a call shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday regarding the threat, which included a Google Map overview of the school, according to the release.
The police investigation identified a suspect and the juvenile, who was not named, was arrested and charged with making a false report of mass violence on an educational property. The juvenile was placed in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.
— Staff and wire reports
