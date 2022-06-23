Local news in brief

NC reports first monkeypox case

RALEIGH — State health officials are reporting the first case of a North Carolina resident being infected with the monkeypox virus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the infection was identified by testing at the State Laboratory of Public Health.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious, viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps. It’s typically spread by skin-to-skin contact.

The illness can be confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes. Most infections last two to four weeks.

The person who was infected is currently isolating at home, state health officials said. They wouldn’t identify the county where the case was reported because of privacy concerns.

Escaped inmates back in custody

HOPEWELL, Va. — All four inmates who escaped a minimum-security prison in Virginia over the weekend are now back in custody, authorities announced.

Tavaraes Lajuane Graham, Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw left the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg in Hopewell around 10 p.m. last Friday. It was a couple of hours before their absence was detected.

Graham returned to the satellite camp and surrendered early Sunday and Branch and Shaw surrendered Tuesday. Willis surrendered on Wednesday.

It’s unknown why they returned to the facility.

Bureau officials did not release any details about the escape but say an internal investigation has been initiated.

Woman snags $200K jackpot

WAYNESVILLE — Michelle McClure has a motive for playing the North Carolina lottery — and it’s not just the hope she would snag a jackpot. For McClure, playing the lottery is a way to support schools.

“I’m helping my kids get their education and that’s what matters to me,” said McClure, a resident of Waynesville, a town in Haywood County. “I can never lose if my money goes to my kids’ education.”

In her latest lottery play, McClure did a lot more — she won $200,000 in the Gold Standard game.

“I was sort of in a trance when I saw I won,” said McClure, who bought her $5 ticket at a convenience store in Waynesville.

McClure plans to use the winnings to pay off her mortgage and take a family trip to a water park in Tennessee.

“This really helps us out tremendously,” McClure said. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time.”

