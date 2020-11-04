Local news in brief

Six arrested in

Raleigh march

RALEIGH — Six people were arrested in North Carolina’s capital city when a crowd of protesters marching on Election Day began throwing rocks and other items during the demonstration, police said.

The arrests happened in Raleigh around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour after the crowd first gathered and began marching throughout downtown Raleigh.

The protesters were carrying signs that read “Whoever wins we lose." Protesters also yelled “Abolish R.P.D.”

Police said officers notified protesters that the gathering had become an unlawful assembly when the crowd began to engage in the “unlawful activities” that police say included throwing rocks.

N.C. receives

casino proposal

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration has received a proposal from the South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation, which wants to operate a casino in Cleveland County.

Any proposal, if hammered out, would detail what games would be offered and what revenues the state would receive. A governor is usually tasked with working out such agreements.

— Wire Reports