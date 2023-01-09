Local news in brief

A 20-year-old who vanished days before Christmas was found dead in a submerged car, police told news outlets.

The car was pulled from Buffalo Creek in Greensboro on the morning of Friday, Jan. 6, after a passerby spotted it overturned down an embankment, the Greensboro Police Department told WFMY. Officers confirmed the car belonged to Nicholas Snead and later identified the body found in the driver’s seat as Snead.

Police told WXII they are investigating his death as a traffic fatality but have not determined what caused the crash.

The engine was cold when Snead’s car was pulled from the creek, indicating the car had been there for some time, WGHP reported, citing the Greensboro Fire Department.

Snead, of High Point, was last heard from around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, McClatchy News previously reported. He had been on FaceTime with his mother as he was headed to a Walmart in High Point to buy her a Christmas gift.

By 11 a.m., his mother could not get in contact with him and her texts to him were not going through.

“This is not like him at all to not reach out or keep me posted with his whereabouts,” his mom wrote on Facebook.