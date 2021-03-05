Local news in brief

Head here
RALEIGH — More North Carolina state legislators are trying to get more spectators at school sporting events or college graduations this spring that are beyond what Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 recent executive order allows.
The House voted on Wednesday for two bills that attempt to raise the capacity of venues from Cooper's 30% limit to as high as 50%.
One bill would apply statewide to indoor and outdoor events put on by public and private schools, community colleges and University of North Carolina system campuses. These venues would have the option to host crowds from no less than 30% of capacity to no more than 50%.
Another bill would apply a 50% cap to outdoor sporting events at public and private K-12 schools in 14 identified counties. Limiting the number of counties would prevent Cooper from using his veto stamp on the measure because it's still considered a “local bill.”
Several Democrats joined all Republicans voting in approving both bills. They now go to the Senate.
RALEIGH — Public school students in some of North Carolina's most isolated areas could benefit from a new state initiative that offers high-speed internet through low-orbit satellites.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced this week that a pilot program assembled by several state offices and paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds will target young people in Hyde and Swain counties who lack reliable broadband service, or have none at all. The deficit in internet access makes it harder for students to study from home, especially during a pandemic.
Students in the counties' school districts will be able to test internet service through Starlink, which uses satellites launched into the air by SpaceX, a company led by CEO Elon Musk.
— Wire Reports