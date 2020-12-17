Local news in brief

Judge expedites

casino lawsuit

CHARLOTTE — A federal judge has agreed to expedite a lawsuit that could stop a Native American tribe from building a controversial casino in the western part of the state.

The Catawba Indians want to build the $273 million casino in Kings Mountain on land given to them.

The Eastern Band of the Cherokees, casino operators themselves, disagree. In filing their lawsuit, the tribe claims that political pressure from the project’s developer prompted the federal government to pave the way for the casino and bypass Congress in the process.

Court upholds

statue ruling

RALEIGH — A Superior Court judge didn't make a mistake when he dismissed a lawsuit seeking to return a statue of a Confederate soldier to downtown Winston-Salem, the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled.

The 2-1 ruling dismissed the attempt by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to have the statue placed in the spot it had occupied before the city removed it in March 2019. City leaders cited potential dangers from protests over Confederate monuments in Winston-Salem and elsewhere.