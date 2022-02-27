Local news in brief

Man tried to rob store by fire

LENOIR — Police in Caldwell County have arrested a man they say attempted to rob a convenience store using a lighter and a spray can of de-icer.

Lenoir police said the man entered the store around 12:45 p.m. a few days ago and handed the cashier a note demanding money.

The cashier refused and the man sprayed the de-icer and ignited it with the cigarette lighter, causing a small fire near the cash register that was quickly extinguished.

Logan Ryan Jones, 29, of Lenoir was later arrested at his home by Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies.

Ex-soldier sentenced for faking marriage

NEW BERN — A former soldier at Fort Bragg has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his part in faking a marriage, according to a federal prosecutor.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Wednesday that Samuel Manu Agyapong, 34, also received three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $110,948 in restitution to the U.S. Army.