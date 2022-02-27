Local news in brief

Ex-police chief faked suicide
CHADBOURN — A former North Carolina police chief who resigned during a misconduct investigation was arrested late last week in South Carolina following a bizarre incident where he faked his own death.
Former Chadbourn Police Chief William Anthony Spivey was reported missing Monday after failing to return from a fishing trip, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
A man named Dean Sasser said Spivey asked to borrow his truck and never returned. Sasser later said that he and his wife found the truck at the edge of the Lumber River and Spivey’s boat downstream.
Investigators found handwritten letters and a .22-caliber rifle with a discharged round in it.
But the sheriff’s office said it became apparent to investigators “that the scene on the river was staged.”
Warrants for Spivey’s arrest were issued Wednesday due to his failure to report in court and the couple accused of helping the former sheriff stage his suicide is also facing charges.
Spivey was found last Thursday at his aunt’s apartment in the South Carolina city of Loris and captured after a chase.
Man tried to rob store by fire
LENOIR — Police in Caldwell County have arrested a man they say attempted to rob a convenience store using a lighter and a spray can of de-icer.
Lenoir police said the man entered the store around 12:45 p.m. a few days ago and handed the cashier a note demanding money.
The cashier refused and the man sprayed the de-icer and ignited it with the cigarette lighter, causing a small fire near the cash register that was quickly extinguished.
Logan Ryan Jones, 29, of Lenoir was later arrested at his home by Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies.
Ex-soldier sentenced for faking marriage
NEW BERN — A former soldier at Fort Bragg has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his part in faking a marriage, according to a federal prosecutor.
U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Wednesday that Samuel Manu Agyapong, 34, also received three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $110,948 in restitution to the U.S. Army.
A tipster alerted Fort Bragg that Agyapong, a naturalized U.S. citizen and soldier, was engaged in the sham marriage with Barbara Oppong, a citizen of Ghana who was unlawfully present in the U.S. Agyapong agreed to go through with the fake marriage to obtain a housing allowance for him and a permanent resident card for Oppong.