Local news in brief

Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson was sentenced on Wednesday and appealed the decision, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported.

The district court judge found Jackson guilty of threatening Patrick Morrissey during the July 6 meeting. Morrissey took out a criminal complaint against Jackson on July 12.

According to the complaint, Morrissey approached the council dais during an argument with Jackson, who threatened to knock Morrissey out or “put him to sleep,” according to the complaint.

Jackson has said he stood up as Morrissey approached the dais because he expected a confrontation.

The judge sentenced Jackson to 120 days in jail, but suspended the sentence and ordered him to serve 12 months of supervised probation. In addition to the five-day jail term, Jackson was ordered to pay $75 plus court costs, and to have no contact with Morrissey.

