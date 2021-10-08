Local news in brief

Head here
A man crashed a stolen FedEx truck then tried to take a child from an SUV in North Carolina on Thursday, police said.
The FedEx truck driver was in traffic on 5th Street and Memorial Drive in Greenville when a man came up to the truck and tried to get inside, the Greenville Police Department said, according to local outlet WITN. The driver told police he was afraid for his safety and got out of the truck, at which point the other man got in.
The suspect drove the truck down the wrong side of the road and crashed into an SUV with a mother and her child inside, police said, according to The Daily Reflector.
Police said he then crossed a median, drove off the highway and eventually slammed into a brick-walled building, WITN reported.
After crashing into the building, police said the man went back to the SUV he’d just hit and tried to take the child out of the vehicle. But police said a bystander intervened, and officers arrived and arrested the suspect, who has not been publicly identified.
HERTFORD — A judge has ordered a North Carolina town councilman to serve five days in jail after finding him guilty of threatening a citizen at a town council meeting this summer.
Hertford Town Councilman Quentin Jackson was sentenced on Wednesday and appealed the decision, The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reported.
The district court judge found Jackson guilty of threatening Patrick Morrissey during the July 6 meeting. Morrissey took out a criminal complaint against Jackson on July 12.
According to the complaint, Morrissey approached the council dais during an argument with Jackson, who threatened to knock Morrissey out or “put him to sleep,” according to the complaint.
Jackson has said he stood up as Morrissey approached the dais because he expected a confrontation.
The judge sentenced Jackson to 120 days in jail, but suspended the sentence and ordered him to serve 12 months of supervised probation. In addition to the five-day jail term, Jackson was ordered to pay $75 plus court costs, and to have no contact with Morrissey.
CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County jail officer is facing criminal charges after having sex with an inmate.
According to officials, jailer Karen Payton also provided the same inmate with tobacco, which is another violation.
Payton, who was fired on Tuesday, had been with the sheriff's office since 2019. She is at least the fifth member of the Mecklenburg County jail’s staff, and the second female detention officer, to be fired in the last five months for misconduct ranging from driving under the influence to reported fights with inmates.