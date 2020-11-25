Local news in brief

Head here
RALEIGH — Raleigh-Durham International Airport said that it expects this year's Thanksgiving holiday traffic to be much lower than it was last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The airport said in a news release Monday that it's expecting 167,000 passengers to fly through the airport from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30. It predicts the busiest travel day will be Sunday, with about 9,100 passengers. The airport said it expects about 8,400 travelers to fly through the airport on Tuesday.
By contrast, 54,800 passengers flew through the airport on the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2019.
For the entire year, RDU predicts it will have served fewer than five million passengers. That compares to more than 14 million in 2019.
RALEIGH — North Carolina transportation officials say they're temporarily halting much construction work along interstates and other major routes to ease congestion for holiday travelers.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release that it was shutting down work along interstates, U.S. routes and key state routes from Tuesday through next Monday. In certain exceptions, work that doesn't impact travel lanes and certain projects that would make it unsafe to open all travel lanes will continue.
“Though traffic is expected to be lighter than usual for the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Transportation wants to assist drivers who are traveling by suspending most construction activity along its major highways,” the news release says.
— Wire Reports
