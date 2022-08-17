Local news in brief

City gets grant for Toyota project

GREENSBORO — The city got a matching $100,000 federal grant to study what’s needed along part of the U.S. 421 corridor to support economic development spurred by the new Toyota battery plant.

The Economic Adjustment Assistance grant will be paired with money from the city to conduct the land-use study.

The project will determine the availability of infrastructure and other resources needed to support economic development spurred by Toyota’s plans to build a battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in Randolph County.

The study also will identify sites in the area suitable for supply and support businesses to the megasite.

Reward offered in shooting of deputy

RALEIGH — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot in rural Wake County last week.

“Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies across the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward on Monday.

Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd, a 48-year-old K-9 officer, had been with the office for 13 years. He was fatally shot late last week on a dark section of rural road, but it was not immediately clear why he stopped there. Earlier in the night, Byrd had responded to a domestic call less than a mile away.

There was no radio traffic to indicate that Byrd was making a traffic stop, but it appears something caught his attention along the road, since his vehicle was positioned as if to illuminate something. After several failed attempts to contact Byrd, another deputy found the officer shot outside his vehicle with his K-9 still inside the car.

“I’ll spend every single second left bringing this person to justice,” Sheriff Gerald Baker said. “That I promise.”

Dog stolen in Nebraska found in North Carolina

HALLSBORO — A Yorkie dog stolen in Nebraska has been recovered more than 1,300 miles east — in rural North Carolina.

Authorities say two suspects are in custody: a 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman. They’re also accused of stealing a significant amount of silver.

The dog, Gus, is staying with Animal Protective Services until his owners “can travel from Nebraska to pick him up,” Columbus County officials said.

Deputies found the dog inside a camper in Hallsboro, a small community in Columbus County.

It’s not clear what led them there.

— Staff and Wire Reports