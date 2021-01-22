Local news in brief

Head here
CHAPEL HILL — The UNC System's six historically minority-serving institutions can start storing and distributing COVID-19 vaccine vials with new ultra-cold mobile freezers they recently received.
The freezers are the first of 62 scheduled to arrive at 15 UNC System campuses over the next couple months. The freezers are about the size of a large beach cooler and can plug into a car to keep the interior temperature as low as -112 degrees Fahrenheit for safe storage of the vaccines.
The new freezers will increase North Carolina's cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials, which will help the state get coronavirus vaccines to more people, more quickly. Each vial holds six or seven doses of the vaccine.
The first two freezers were delivered to UNC Pembroke to assist Robeson County last week.
North Carolina recently expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, making vaccines available to anyone age 65 and older and all health care workers. Several problems have slowed the vaccine rollout, and the demand been much higher than the available supply in most areas in the first couple weeks of vaccine distribution, The News & Observer previously reported.
The new freezers were purchased by the NC Policy Collaboratory at the UNC-Chapel Hill.
Executive Director Dr. Jeffrey Warren explained the project and showed off the freezers at a UNC System Board of Governors committee meeting Wednesday. He said this effort, called Operation Deep Freeze, is an important example of the public service part of their mission.
"This is the type of collaboration that makes us all stronger," Warren said.
RALEIGH — The coronavirus pandemic has given some people more time to fish. And that may be why three catfish catfish records were broken last year in North Carolina.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission announced the new records on Wednesday. They involved three catfish species.
The commission said that Pinehurst resident John Stone caught a 23-pound, 5-ounce channel catfish in a private pond in Moore County in September.
Joey Baird of Lawrenceville, Virginia, caught a 121-pound, 9-ounce blue catfish in Lake Gaston in July. That same month, Tyler Barnes of Pikeville, North Carolina, reeled in a 78-pound, 14-ounce flathead catfish from the Neuse River.
Mindy Wharton, spokesperson for the commission, said the state saw a spike in fishing licenses sold last spring.