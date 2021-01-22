Local news in brief

Head here

CHAPEL HILL — The UNC System's six historically minority-serving institutions can start storing and distributing COVID-19 vaccine vials with new ultra-cold mobile freezers they recently received.

The freezers are the first of 62 scheduled to arrive at 15 UNC System campuses over the next couple months. The freezers are about the size of a large beach cooler and can plug into a car to keep the interior temperature as low as -112 degrees Fahrenheit for safe storage of the vaccines.

The new freezers will increase North Carolina's cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials, which will help the state get coronavirus vaccines to more people, more quickly. Each vial holds six or seven doses of the vaccine.

The first two freezers were delivered to UNC Pembroke to assist Robeson County last week.

UNC System expands COVID-19 vaccine storage