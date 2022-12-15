Local news in brief

Head here

GREENSBORO — Guilford County school board members elected Deena Hayes-Greene and Bettye Jenkins as their chairwoman and vice chairwoman on Tuesday.

Hayes-Greene, who represents District 8, has served on the board since 2002 and been chairwoman since 2018.

Jenkins, who represents District 7, is new to the vice chairwoman role. She has served on the board since December 2020. Both women are Democrats.

New DNA testing led police to a suspect in a 15-year-old cold case involving a series of kidnappings and rapes, according to a North Carolina police department.

Officers arrested Christopher Jame McMillan, 38, on Dec. 14 in connection with three rapes in 2007, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The case had been unsolved due to “limitations in DNA technology,” the release says. But a National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance provided funding for sexual assault kits from the case to be submitted for testing.

The testing revealed a DNA match with McMillan, leading police to identify him as a suspect. He was charged on Nov. 7 with three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual offense and communication of threats, according to police.

In August 2007, police said McMillan offered rides to his alleged victims before driving them to secluded locations and raping them.