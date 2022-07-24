Local news in brief

Head here

The cost of Bruce Springsteen concert tickets has become a hot topic. We’d love to talk to readers about concert ticket prices.

How much are you willing to pay? What is the most you’ve ever paid and for what concert? Were you planning to buy Bruce Springsteen tickets but couldn’t afford them with Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing?”

To share your story, send an email to reporter Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at dawn.kane@greensboro. com. Please include your name and the city or town where you live.

We’ll share responses as part of a future story.

ASHEVILLE — The family of a New York City firefighter killed last month when a tree fell onto the car he was driving at the Biltmore Estate has filed a lawsuit accusing the North Carolina tourist attraction of gross negligence.

Casey Skudin was driving near the Biltmore’s entrance in June during high winds with his wife and two children when the tree fell across the road, striking the car.

Skudin died from his injuries and his wife and their two sons were also hurt. Their 10-year-old son was knocked unconscious and sustained multiple fractures to his spine and sternum, according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of Skudin's family.

The suit claims the Biltmore Estate “knowingly and intentionally kept a massive, rotted tree on its property next to a main road where defendants knew it would cause great harm when it fell.” It also claims Biltmore representatives knew the tree posed a danger to guests and tried to keep it by installing steel cables.​

BEAUFORT — The body of a Greensboro kayaker who was reported missing by family members was recovered late last week.

James David Smith, 58, of Greensboro went into the water last Wednesday afternoon in the Carteret County town of Beaufort, according to authorities. Authorities said Smith last spoke with a family member around 7 p.m. — more than three hours after he put his kayak into the water.

Family members became concerned when Smith hadn't returned by sunset. He had been vacationing with the family for the week, according to the sheriff's office, which said he was reported missing around 8:30 p.m.

Smith's body was located by boaters who saw a man near the marsh next to an overturned kayak about 200 yards off the end of Bettie Path Road in the North River.

— Staff and Wire Reports