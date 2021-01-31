Local news in brief

Teenager killed

in assault Sunday

GREENSBORO — A 15-year-old died in an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Authorities are investigating the death of Dytwan Zontae Gatling of Charlotte as a homicide, police said.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Fir Place at 1:39 p.m., according to the news release.

No other information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers by phone at 336-373-1000, via the mobile P3tips app, or online at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Greensboro woman

dies in SUV crash

HIGH POINT — A Greensboro woman died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident, High Point police said in a news release.

Lauren Lomax, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

Officers responded to the accident on West Green Drive, just south of Trinity Avenue, at about 1:45 p.m.